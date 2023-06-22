Why you’ll soon be able to watch Euphoria on Netflix

Amazon Prime was already planning on ‘lending’ its series to other streaming services through licensing, but now HBO Max also appears to be concocting something with Netflix. While HBO Max is busy transforming the streaming service following its merger with Discovery, it is Discovery itself that will probably ensure that you will soon be able to watch HBO Max series on Netflix.

warner bros discovery Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix are in talks to license the HBO series. This could be very interesting, as HBO has been a carrier of great series for many years. Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, Euphoria, Sex and the City, just to name a few. It was previously a kind of Filmnet (now Film1), a paid channel on television, but now for more than ten years it is also a streaming service, on which you can watch just the mentioned series, like, for example , the new The Idol where The Weeknd collaborates. The reason for doing this is that it brings more money.

vulnerable HBO has a number of series that are in high demand, but if too many series are licensed to Netflix, HBO Max becomes a significantly less interesting streaming service to keep up with. On the other hand, it does not immediately put its entire repertoire on Red N: it will initially be about the series Insecure, which has five seasons. Apart from this, there are other series in the pipeline, but they are still unknown. We wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Euphoria, rather a step out, a rock-solid series of a caliber we don’t know about on Netflix. Plus, we don’t see series like Game of Thrones so often in the flicks: after all, The Witcher already has them. The same is true of many other series: some people get too attached to HBO.

hbo max We are curious how this will continue. Looks like HBO isn’t doing too well. Idol has been through an abrasive series so it’s definitely not for everyone and is unfortunately seen as an example of how HBO has lost its mojo since Max. That’s why it needs money. The only question is whether the quick cash from the license doesn’t eventually ensure that the streaming service itself gets eaten. By the way, HBO Max will soon become Max. In some countries this has already happened, but in the Netherlands it is expected to happen in 2024. We also haven’t had HBO Max for very long: only since March last year. Anyway: that will change next year and it’s exciting what will happen with the special ‘a lifetime of HBO Max for half price’ promotion that the streaming service introduced at launch.