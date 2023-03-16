“Wicked” hits theaters in 2024, with Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh

After years of waiting, the film adaptation of Wickedone of Broadway’s most popular musicals, finally gets a release date: November 27, 2024during the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The production stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will give life to Wicked Witch of the West It is Glinda the Good, respectively. In addition to them, the cast has Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum in the roles of Fyero, Madame Morrible It is The Wizard of Oz.

The script for the production is by Winnie Holzman, while the music was composed by Stephen Schwartz, the same person responsible for the original songs for the Broadway musical that premiered in 2004. Jon M. Chu will direct.

Wicked has already been declared the best musical of the decade (Reproduction/Internet)

declared the “best musical of the decade” for the Entertainment Weekly It is “a cultural phenomenon” by the magazine Variety, Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The show was on display in Brazil in 2016 and was watched by more than 340,000 people, returning now in 2023 to the capital of São Paulo.

The famous musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, inspired by the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, which launched young Judy Garland to stardom. The plot presents the lives of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, long before Dorothy is taken by a tornado to the Emerald World.

In Brazil, Wicked remains a huge success and selling out theaters. A new version of the musical, with Fabi Bang and Myra Ruiz in the lead roles, is playing again in the city of São Paulo. The season premiered on March 9 and has already sold over 40,000 tickets.

Currently on display at Santander Theater, located in the JK Iguatemi Complex, in São Paulo, the show offers a super production, with 35 artists in the cast and an orchestra of 18 musicians, conducted by conductor Vânia Pajares. The play also features innovative special effects that have never been seen before in Brazil.

The plot is currently showing in Brazil (Reproduction/Internet)

Sessions take place from Thursday to Sunday and tickets range from R$50 to R$400, and can be purchased at the theater box office or on the Sympla website. The season will run until July 23rd, offering Brazilian fans the opportunity to check out this acclaimed theatrical production.

