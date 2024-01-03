Wicked summit in Qatar between Hamas chief and Iran’s foreign minister – Arora

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, met this Tuesday in Qatar with the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, “to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the region.”

“The operational and political aspects of the latest situation of the Gaza war, the need to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime (referring to Israel) against the people of Gaza and the West Bank and the need to immediately send humanitarian aid, were something.” Issues on which both parties discussed,” state agency IRNA reported.

Iranian state media did not provide further details about the meeting between the two. At least the third since the conflict began following an attack by Hamas’s armed wing against Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people.

Tehran is one of the main allies of the Hamas terrorist movement and leads the axis of evil, which is made up of Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, among others.

Abdolhian is currently on a tour of the Middle East region that has taken him to Lebanon, where he met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he also visited Syria, where he held meetings with “several representatives of Palestinian factions based in Damascus”. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday called for Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations.

