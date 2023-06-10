Wickmayer smoothly into final at Surbiton

Yanina Wickmayer – © jimmy48 Tennis Photography

Yanina Wickmayer (WTA-140) reached the singles final of the ITF tournament at Surbiton (Great Britain, W100, Grass).

Wickmayer faced eighth seed Katie Boulter (WTA-125) in the semi-finals at Surbiton, UK. Our compatriot took the first set 6-3 after a break at the end of the set.

In the second set, Wickmayer broke Boulter’s serve twice. He showed determination and finished the match 6–2.

Wickmayer will play in the final against British Katie Swan (WTA-162) who surprisingly easily defeated Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (WTA-209). She can win her third singles title on the ITF Circuit this year.

Earlier, the 33-year-old had already won the doubles title at Surbiton. Later, Zizou Bergs (ATP-131) will fight for a place in the final at the Challenger tournament in Surbiton.

