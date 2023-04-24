“Wide Awake”: Katy Perry’s music video reaches 1 billion views

She is awake and successful! Released on his official YouTube channel almost 11 years ago, in June 2012, the clip for “Wide Awake” by the singer Katy Perry reached this weekend the great mark of 1 billion plays. Quite playful and full of symbolism, the video was directed by Tony ‘Truand’ Datis and produced by Dawn Rose It is Danny Lockwood. It is the seventh of his career to reach that number. Review it in the player below:

Signed by Katy Perry beside Bonnie McKee, Cirkut, Max Martin It is doctor luke“Wide Awake” was written for the autobiographical film “Katy Perry: Part of Me” (2012) inspired by the divorce of the American with the comedian Russell Brand; and is part of the disc “Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection“.

“I have a lot of different emotions and feelings in all my songs. This song in particular is a dose of reality. It’s like coming down from above. You’ve been on cloud nine for so long, and you can’t always be so sweet and sometimes you need to realize that, and you’ve got to pick yourself up and move on and face the facts of life and know that this is just a lesson you learn. and you are stronger because of it“, he said Katy in an interview for MTV at the time of the track’s release.

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” surpasses 500 million plays on Spotify

A true timeless hit! There are not few singles from Katy Perry who made and continue to make history in the music industry. But among them, some simply made an epoch. It is the case of “Teenage Dream”. Launched in 2010 on tracklist from the album of the same name, the song is among the artist’s most played on the platform and recently showed her power.

With a romantic clip all set in a summer vacation atmosphere, the song surpasses the brand of 500 MILLION streams on Spotify. Yes, half a billion plays! With that, this becomes the 12th song by the artist to hit this mark on the audio platform. no longer YouTubethe music video for the track counts 306 million views in production.