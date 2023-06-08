Wife 24/7. Christel Verbeke celebrates 20th wedding anniversary and Bart Peters attends Natalia’s concert as ‘special guest’ wife

wifeThe show must go on, because the world of showbiz never stands still. You can find out what your favorite wives have been up to in the last 24 hours in our news stream.

Look Siska helps Niels Destadtbader with a toothpick

crystal verbeke The singer has been married to Jean Thomas for twenty years today. ex K3 celebrates it with a series throwback pictures On Instagram.


flow windy Find out why he created the Tinder profile.


bart peters There was one special invitee to Natalia’s concert: her mother.


astrid copens Relax with a massage in Mauritius. The masseuse on duty is also a familiar face: none other than eldest daughter Billie-Ray does the honors.


Too Natalya enjoy Valuable time with her child.


Actress hayley vanderheyden Exchanged our country for an equally sunny Kos.


tom erbout Has released a capsule collection with Elliott & Ostrich Jewelry. Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Kylie Minogue’s stylists watch that launch on Instagram.


