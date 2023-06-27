wife. album. BV on the festival grounds The blast of all day this week

wifeAt home or on the road, with friends or family… these famous faces love to share their personal photos with you!
bring it on!
Comedian Axel Agnew (50) had a busy schedule at the Graspop Metal meeting, as there were too many groups on his wishlist. ‘Pantera, Slipknot and Helmut Lottie become metal!’
blitz travel
Whether she was pregnant or not, radio DJ Nasreen Konops (34) was there—in the meadow of the Werchter boutique. “So glad I got a chance to enjoy the atmosphere.”
see idols
Radiant Dina Tersago (44) met all her ‘ideals’ at Pinkpop. ‘Pink, Johnny Depp and the one and only Gunther Neefs!’
french fries and beer
Cozy dinner with friends… Tine Embrechts (48) has a Burgundian party at the TW Classic. ‘A pleasant Sunday with my love, an amazing group of friends and of course fries and beer.’
tennis tour
Good reunion at Werchter Boutique. Elke Clijsters (38) was there with her sister Kim and tennis partner Kirsten Flipkens.
with johnny depp
Ann Lemmens (42) came to Graspop for a performance of Hollywood Vampires. “I’m in the picture with Johnny Depp,” she shouted proudly.
