Wife Kanye West in KFC only in tights, no shoes





We’re not done talking about the style of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Sensi. There’s no arguing with taste, but the internet has a clear opinion on Bianca’s recent looks. Now again, because the woman leaves for KFC only in tights.

And the shoes weren’t even part of the outfit.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Sensi grab a quick bite at KFC in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Imagine this: You’re quietly eating your bucket and suddenly Kanye West walks in. But that too was not the most special thing according to the viewers.

This outfit by Bianca Censori has once again left people speechless. After the famous ‘condom dress’, it has become more clear that Bianca is from pantyhoseh is holds dust She appeared in sheer tights just yesterday and decided to skip the shoes for a while. in pictures page six Couple’s outfits are clearly visible.

Bianca Sensi’s ‘Condom Dress’

Another Sunday service took place last week and Bianca’s outfit was remarkable. in pictures page six We see 28-year-old Bianca Sensori wearing a black dress that looks like tights, which drapes her entire body from head to toe in sheer fabric, a sculptural quilted top that encircles her shoulders and neck. Comes complete with ring. And yes, we have to admit: It really does look like a black condom.

Kanye’s appearance in tights and a ‘Polizzi’ shirt doesn’t make the couple’s look much better. Aside from the weirdness of the outfit, it seems anything but comfortable or pleasant for Bianca to be wearing. Many jokes were made about the look on the internet.