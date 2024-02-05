Wife of a reference asks for Pochettino’s resignation

at the last minute chelsea He has got used to living with a special situation: he cannot make news to get the title, rather he usually appears on the front page of newspapers for huge investment or extra-sports scandals, as It’s happening right now. What happened? wife of Thiago SilvaThe team leader did not hide his problems mauricio pochettino And publicly demanded his resignation.

However there are some exceptions that break the rule, such as Leo Messi And neymarThe truth is that relations between Argentines and Brazilians were never simple. There is a notable rivalry between the South American countries, which grows increasingly intense when football comes into play.

However, what happens in this England Considering that never ceases to attract attention isabel (Birth Rio de Janeiro) could not tolerate the historic defeat (4-2) wolverhampton In Stamford Bridge, to which he mounted a strong defence. Blues, with the help of Moises Caicedo And after a goal from the Brazilian defender, they fell again (they came after a 4–1 defeat at the hands of liverpool) and fell into the bottom half of the standings Premier League,

At the end of the match, Bayley decided to speak out on social media with an indirect message about the performance of the London team and the uncertain future of the coach. “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late,” the beautiful woman posted. X (XTwitter) With two blue hearts in reference to the European club.



Isabel and Thiago, together Instagram: Isabel Silva

Thus, although not directly named, fans immediately linked him to the rumors that were gaining strength in the British press regarding the Argentine’s continuity, due to his history with the coaches and questioning of the message. Started. In any case, this is not surprising, given that her husband has been a fixture for Poché, who had him as the starter in 21 out of 23 games. Prime In this weather.

Thiago Silva’s wife has a tough background

who was born Rio de Janeiro She is considered an influencer, which is why she spends a lot of time on social media. In this distribution of space, he does not always use it for issues related to his work or personal life.

Given his background, he also gives his opinions on football and gets involved with problems. In January 2023, he attacked fans of the London team and also spoke out against the Brazilian defender’s teammates.

After the tough defeat, Bayley reflected on what her fate would have been if there had been versions of her husband playing in midfield and attack. chelsea It will be different. The defender’s wife tweeted: “If there was someone Thiago Silva In attack and in the center of a field that we already have in defence…”.

It is worth remembering that earlier, in the fall against Manchester City, Bayley directly attacked the Blues supporters. In a tweet, he posted a video of the booing, captioned: “Don’t come to Stamford Bridge if you’re not booing. come on Chelsea”.

The pair of Brazilian defender and English team player already knew whom to target. timo werner, noting that he had several clear chances in a team defeat and missed them all. “Guys, it’s karma, because every team I go to there is an attacker who misses goals. This Werner, what’s his name? We need a goal, we have to win this game, but the forwards don’t want to score, I don’t understand why they don’t do it,” Bayle Silva said at the time in April 2021.