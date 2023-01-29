Wild Dreams concert of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite: date, times and how to watch live

The concert of The Kid LAROI in Fortnitecalled Wild dreams, is celebrated this weekend within the game. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including what day and what time is it Y how to watch live inside the game. All the details, just below:

What day and what time is The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams concert in Fortnite

The first session of concert Wild Dreams by The Kid LAROI is celebrated on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 00:00 CET in Fortnite. Below we leave you the exact dates and times in different Spanish-speaking countries:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 00:00 on Saturday, January 28.

Spain (Canary Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras Y Nicaragua: 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

The list of songs that plays is the following, in this order:

Guess It’s Love

What Just Happened

thousands of thousands

Kids Are Growing Up

love again

STAY

We can see the concert again whenever we want by entering its Creative map between 01/28/2023 and 04/28/2023, so you have three months to enjoy it. Below we tell you how to enter said map:

How to watch The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite

To see The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite, we must be in the game at the date and time indicated above based on our region. We can access the concert by looking for the Creative Map “Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI” from the Discover tab, or by entering the island code 2601-0606-9081. Once this is done, simply enter and enjoy the experience.

Enlarge To enter The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite, we must enter his Creative map with the code 2601-0606-9081

If you have not been able to arrive on time for the first session, we will leave you a video just below so that you can watch it on a delayed basis:

From 01/28/2023 at 00:00 CET and until 04/28/2023 at 00:00 CET is available in Fortnite on “Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI” Quest Set, which will allow us to obtain various cosmetic items for free in exchange for performing certain tasks on the map. In this way, we will be able to complete our collection of objects of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. Their skins and several of their accessories first arrived at the store on 01/27/2023. We leave you a video so you can see how they are just below:

In addition, for entering the Creative Wild Dreams map of The Kid LAROI on 01/28/2023 between 00:00 CET and 12:00 CET we will get the Resonant Waves wrapper for free. We will receive it from 02/03/2023.

Be among the first to follow The Kid LAROI into battle and earn some free in-game rewards! Drop into The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams between January 27 at 6 PM ET and January 28 at 6 AM ET and receive the Reverberate Wrap starting February 3. pic.twitter.com/CCAz9HenjI —Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 27, 2023

Sources: Epic Games, Twitter/FortniteGame