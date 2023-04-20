Wild Rift: 4.1b Patch Notes Coming to Twitch

The new Wild Rift patch is loaded with content, with the debut Twitch and Nova Esports Skins, for their victory at Icons.
The content in League of Legends: Wild Rift does not stop and the new update comes loaded with many new features for fans of the mobile game from Riot Games. The developer presented the 4.1b patch that brings the arrival of twitchthe beginning of season 9 and the Nova Esports skins.
With the arrival of the new ranked season, there will also be new skins that players can earn during their rise to the highest ranks of Wild Rift. Also, there will be some updates for the higher levels and changes to the Legendary Queue.
Patch 4.1b also celebrates the victory of Nova Esports in it icons, with the arrival of the skins designed by the professional players of the team to the game. We present you all the details of the new Wild Rift update and the news that you can find.
Wild Rift 4.1b Patch Notes
new champion
Buff to Champions
basic statistics
- Basic Attack Damage: 64 → 66
Tryndamere
basic statistics
- Basic Attack Damage: 52 → 54
bloodlust
- Bloodlust base health regeneration: 40/50/60/70 → 55/65/75/85
Saw
Vaultbreaker
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds → 10/9/8/7 seconds
xin zhao
basic statistics
- Basic Attack Damage: 58 → 62
bold charge
- Cooldown: 12 seconds → 11 seconds
Nerf to Champions
Aatrox
The Darkin Sword
- Cooldown: 13.5/11/8.5/6 seconds → 13/11/9/7 seconds
Rakan
Basic Stats
- Basic Attack Damage: 64 → 58
grand entrance
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12 seconds → 18/17/16/15 seconds
- Damage: 70/140/210/280 + 70% Ability Power → 70/135/200/265 + 55% Ability Power
combat dance
- Shield AP Ratio: 80% → 65%
zoe
Jumping Star!
- Base Damage: 50/90/130/170 → 45/85/125/165
- Damage rate increased with champion level: 6~55 → 3~52
Sleepy Bubble
- Base Damage: 70/125/180/235 → 60/115/170/225
- True Damage Cap: 70/125/180/235 → 60/115/170/225
Champion Adjustments
dr world
Go where to give win
- Percentage of current health lost when immobilized from Go Where Hit Wins: 7% → 3%
- Dr. Mundo’s health percentage when picking up the chemical container from Go Where Darting Wins: 8% → 4%
Maximum Dose
- Health Gain: 15/20/25% of Missing Health → 25/30/35% of Missing Health
- Health Regeneration: 20/40/60% of maximum Health → 15/35/55% of maximum Health
Nasus
Basic Stats
- Basic Attack Damage: 64 → 66
Siphoning Strike
- Base Damage: 25/50/75/100 → 30/55/80/105
fury of the sands
- Armor and Magic Resist: 25/50/75 → 40/50/60
pyke
Gift of the Drowned
- With two or more enemy champions nearby, the damage rate that stacks is: 45% + 0.65% × Flat Armor Penetration → 50% + 0.65% × Flat Armor Penetration
- Damage cap stored: The lesser of 60% max health and 80+8 × bonus attack damage → The lesser of 60% max health and 140+8 × bonus attack damage
Phantom Stream
- Minion Damage Rate: 80% → 50%
From the Deep
- On ally assists or when an ally kills the enemy champion within the X zone, Pyke gains a percentage of the kill gold equal to: 120% → 140%