Wild Rift: 4.1b Patch Notes Coming to Twitch

The new Wild Rift patch is loaded with content, with the debut Twitch and Nova Esports Skins, for their victory at Icons.

The content in League of Legends: Wild Rift does not stop and the new update comes loaded with many new features for fans of the mobile game from Riot Games. The developer presented the 4.1b patch that brings the arrival of twitchthe beginning of season 9 and the Nova Esports skins.

With the arrival of the new ranked season, there will also be new skins that players can earn during their rise to the highest ranks of Wild Rift. Also, there will be some updates for the higher levels and changes to the Legendary Queue.

Patch 4.1b also celebrates the victory of Nova Esports in it icons, with the arrival of the skins designed by the professional players of the team to the game. We present you all the details of the new Wild Rift update and the news that you can find.

Wild Rift 4.1b Patch Notes

new champion

Buff to Champions

basic statistics

Basic Attack Damage: 64 → 66

Tryndamere

basic statistics

Basic Attack Damage: 52 → 54

bloodlust

Bloodlust base health regeneration: 40/50/60/70 → 55/65/75/85

Saw

Vaultbreaker

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds → 10/9/8/7 seconds

xin zhao

basic statistics

Basic Attack Damage: 58 → 62

bold charge

Cooldown: 12 seconds → 11 seconds

Nerf to Champions

Aatrox

The Darkin Sword

Cooldown: 13.5/11/8.5/6 seconds → 13/11/9/7 seconds

Rakan

Basic Stats

Basic Attack Damage: 64 → 58

grand entrance

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12 seconds → 18/17/16/15 seconds

Damage: 70/140/210/280 + 70% Ability Power → 70/135/200/265 + 55% Ability Power

combat dance

Shield AP Ratio: 80% → 65%

zoe

Jumping Star!

Base Damage: 50/90/130/170 → 45/85/125/165

Damage rate increased with champion level: 6~55 → 3~52

Sleepy Bubble

Base Damage: 70/125/180/235 → 60/115/170/225

True Damage Cap: 70/125/180/235 → 60/115/170/225

Champion Adjustments

dr world

Go where to give win

Percentage of current health lost when immobilized from Go Where Hit Wins: 7% → 3%

Dr. Mundo’s health percentage when picking up the chemical container from Go Where Darting Wins: 8% → 4%

Maximum Dose

Health Gain: 15/20/25% of Missing Health → 25/30/35% of Missing Health

Health Regeneration: 20/40/60% of maximum Health → 15/35/55% of maximum Health

Nasus

Basic Stats

Basic Attack Damage: 64 → 66

Siphoning Strike

Base Damage: 25/50/75/100 → 30/55/80/105

fury of the sands

Armor and Magic Resist: 25/50/75 → 40/50/60

pyke

Gift of the Drowned

With two or more enemy champions nearby, the damage rate that stacks is: 45% + 0.65% × Flat Armor Penetration → 50% + 0.65% × Flat Armor Penetration

Damage cap stored: The lesser of 60% max health and 80+8 × bonus attack damage → The lesser of 60% max health and 140+8 × bonus attack damage

Phantom Stream

Minion Damage Rate: 80% → 50%

From the Deep

On ally assists or when an ally kills the enemy champion within the X zone, Pyke gains a percentage of the kill gold equal to: 120% → 140%

