Wild Rift: Riot exposes the rest of its plans for 2023

Through a development update, the company announced how they will handle the MOBA for cell phones by the end of the year.

League of Legends: Wild Rift continues to make a difference with its PC version from the side of exclusive content and many modifications to champions or gameplay in general. However, it is something that they will continue to maintain from here until the end of 2023.

David “PapaSmoothie” Xu, developer of the mobile MOBA, shared a development update with the news that will come for the rest of the year. In the same style as the notes dedicated to LoL, they decided to resort to a blog and video where they briefly, concretely and concisely summarize the news of the game.

Riot set off by announcing that, starting in 2023, the number of annual releases will be reduced from Wild Rift. As of this year we will receive five with more work time invested for the production and planning of more content. This also ensures a better technical development and that news arrive faster.

Then they talked about its gameplay in general, summarizing that sYou will continue to receive exclusive resources either through cosmetics, ways to play or modes. From the first several popular lines will return and from the second we will try to offer different strategies between games. As for the third and last one, they want establish the “chaos factor” in its modalitiessomething that can be seen in his next mode Ultimate Spellbook.

Regarding the champions there will be more moments focused on the narrative and that will continue to be released one on a monthly basis with the occasional one that may receive an update in the same style as Karma. To this we must add that they still prioritize part of his vision over those who stand out in the jungle and supports but they will also analyze the assassins and ADC.

Finally, Riot left a little look at what would be a skin for Wild Rift that will be released in the remainder of 2023. Guided by the colors that the outfit wears, it could be a special edition, which is the most similar to the prestigious LoL of pc.