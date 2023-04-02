Wild Rift version 4.1a, what’s new?

Riot Games receives this year’s April Fools in League of Legends: Wild Rift with update 4.1a, which adds a new special event. Also the version adds a new game mode and Ultimate Spellbook.

The patch adds new champion balances, especially some that needed to be nerfed and some that needed a touch of extra power.

New Game Mode: Ultimate Spellbook

Chaotic energy is in The Rift! In this new game mode you will be able to select a champion and choose between 3 different ults, and any one you choose will replace one of your spells like Ignite or Heal.

On top of that, you’ll grow bigger and gain a bit of tenacity with each kill and assist you get, and when the opposite happens, you’ll get smaller on each kill and gain movement speed.

But that’s not all: Have fun with the ultimate Spellbook event, available from March 29, together with the Card Chaos event, in which you must complete serious and cataclysmically vital quests.

changes to champions

The adjustments to champions could not be missing, starting with amumuwho received an ability power ratio nerf in the late game, following up with nautiluswhich will remove their buff reducing Monster Damage from 200% to 175%, Varuswhich nerfed him a bit to even out win rates, Rammus, who gets reduced in the amount of armor he receives in the late game, and Zeriwho receives a reduction from his shocking force to both his health per level and percentage of attack damage.

On the improvement side, jhin improves its abilities by reducing the cooldown of Deadly Outbreak, nunu he benefits from increased health per level from 105 to 112 and his Ravenous ability will now have additional health rate from healing, while Warwick increases the percentage of damage that is converted into healing from his Maw of the Beast ability.

Additional to this, pyke he received a very complete balance, with general adjustments being made to balance his power between the three roles.

Gameplay Changes

Two items will have major changes:

cloak of midnight : His buff will be present for early and mid game, also changed some stamina per life stats.

: His buff will be present for early and mid game, also changed some stamina per life stats. Sterak’s Gauntlet: Ranged champions can now purchase this item.

skins and accessories

A wide variety of skins arrive with this new version: Kikiri Galio, which is available from March 29, while Xin Zhao Cosmic Defender, Ashe Cosmic Queen, Kassadin Cosmic Reaper, Lux Cosmic and Lux ​​Cosmic Darkness will be available from March 3 of April.

We will be able to obtain or buy accessories such as Gestures: “Ah, good.; CRO-CRO!”, “Jinx Arrived!”, “Kikiri”, “Heavenly Light” and “Dark Matter” icons, “SNACKS” icon border, “ORB???” trinkets and “Cosmic Pet”, retired “Celestial Revocation”.