Wild Rift: What will patch 4.1 bring?

Twitch and Urgot will debut in the next version of the mobile MOBA along with new items for tanks and additional changes.

Riot Games recently released patch 4.0c for League of Legends: Wild Rift alongside, within hours of each other, the announcement of the next 4.1. In the latter, two iconic champions from the Zaun region will appear, arriving after Zeri: Twitch and Urgot.

The company has presented the preview of the content that the next version of the MOBA for cell phones will bring. In addition to the announcement of the aforementioned figures, there will be new items for characters that stand out in the tank role and redesigns of other already established ones.

Twitch and Urgot will be the flagship champions of Wild Rift patch 4.1. Both will be well adapted to the point of emulating the same abilities they have in LoL on PC. Parallel to them, and at the end of the trailer, the developers made a reference to Ornnthe champion who would come out for the next 4.2.

Changes to the gameplay were then announced. We once again have a redesign of a set of items and also some new ones that will be postulated as fresh options for the assembly of tank role champions. This is the list of all of them:

[Nuevo] Burning Crown . Attacks and abilities will burn their target for a few seconds, dealing damage based on their maximum health. The development team also indicates that it can be combined with the Sunfire Cloak

[Nuevo] Amaranth Guard . Grants stamina stacks while in active combat with enemy champions. Reaching maximum stacks will grant you increased armor, magic resist, size, and tenacity that last until you exit combat. The development team defined it as the "Rabadon Deathcap of tanks"

[Nuevo] Cloak of Midnight . When receiving significant damage, a life saver will be activated that at the same time will allow you to heal a part of what is already lost. Will also grant slow resistance and movement speed

[Actualizado] force of nature . Taking damage from abilities will grant stacks of Endurance. Upon reaching maximum stacks, it will grant enemy magic damage reduction and movement speed reduction. Stacks will remain stored if damage is taken

[Actualizado] Nether Mask. Taking magical damage will store a portion of it. When an enemy is immobilized the stored charges will explode dealing a small amount of magic damage in area

They also presented some details regarding the ranked and level system of the accounts. From the first it will start its season 9 and the number of marks required to reach Grandmaster and Challenger rank will be raised. As for the second, a “prestigious” attaché that can only be exhibited by those who exceed level 40, adding some small stars to their profile. From the work team they hope to add more news a posteriori to the latter.

Last, but not least, are the cosmetics that will arrive in the game: