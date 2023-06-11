Wildfires in Canada inspire Shawn Mendes for new single

Sometimes the time between idea and execution is endless. Inspiration and influence cannot be hurried. Luckily for Shawn Mendes, both inspiration and detail came together at the same time this week and ‘What are we dying for?’ To be made in one day.

The Canadian singer-songwriter shared the song, in which heartbreak seems central, on his social media channels last week. He accompanied his post on Instagram: “Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in New York and finished it just a few hours ago..It’s so important to me to share with you guys in real time”.

The single’s artwork shows the American city of New York, shrouded in a thick orange haze caused by wildfires in Canada. Mendes draws attention to the situation in his home country and the climate change it is causing. In response to his own post, he therefore calls for donations to the Canadian Red Cross.

It is Mendes’ first release since the release of ‘Heartbeat’, which he composed for the soundtrack of the animated film ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’. For Mendes, it was one of the few things he did after canceling his world tour in 2022 due to his mental health.