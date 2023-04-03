Wildflower Director and co-star discuss their new coming-of-age film

Who doesn’t love a coming-of-age tale – especially if it’s told with the help of a talented cast on the big screen? Past classics include super 8 It is Infancywhich should have won Best Picture in 2015. And now, between Wild flowers, now in theaters and based on a true story. Bea Johnson follows (Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka) from birth to graduation, as she navigates life with two intellectually disabled parents (Dash Mihok and Samantha Hyde) and an extended family (including Jacki Weaver and Jean Smart) who can’t agree on the best way to to help.

We recently spoke with the director Matt Smukler to learn more about her film debut. We also sat down with the co-star Samantha Hydewhich talks about performing alongside Hollywood greats like Brad Garrett and Alexandra Daddario.

Director Matt Smukler talks about ‘launching’ a documentary

MW: I see you have a story credit on Wild flowers in addition to directing the film. How did the whole project start?

Matt Smukler: It actually started out as a documentary that hasn’t been released yet. And I was working on another project with Jana Savage, the screenwriter. I don’t remember exactly how it happened, but I think she had seen some of the footage. I showed her some of the documentary footage and she said, “We should make a narrative out of this.”

Anyway, story-wise for me, I worked really closely with Jana for, like, six weeks, and we kind of wrote a bunch of cards and had our bulletin board and kind of planned everything out, using the characters from the documentary as a starting point, but really just as inspiration. And then we really made them our own. But it’s very, very helpful, obviously, to have those kinds of people to at least hang out with. In many ways, it’s like when you write a script with an actor in mind; I think that was a bit of that, you know?

MW: Do you have a timeline for when the documentary will be released?

Matt Smukler: I took my foot off the accelerator as soon as the narrative started. And that was kind of a decision by some of the producers, so I’ll definitely be getting ready to buy this soon.

MW: What was it like working with such a talented cast?

Matt Smukler: I mean, it was amazing. It was like a dream come true, just getting all my first picks to say “yes”. I remember the first day, they all came over to my house, and we kind of had breakfast together, and I could see them as a family. And I mean, it was mind blowing how amazing this cast was, and I was really, really lucky.

MW: In addition to using your documentary as inspiration, did you also draw on some personal experience to create some of the plot and characters?

Matt Smukler: Absolutely. (Writer Jana Savage and I) both did. The scene with Charlie Plummer where he ends up peeing on top of the car – that’s right out of Jana’s high school. Yeah, so that was a moment that didn’t come from the documentary. And the coma (scenes were) definitely a real event. And you know, how we decided to tell this, obviously in terms of the chronological aspect of the features, we obviously took a lot of creative liberties there.

MW: Looking ahead, are there any other projects you’re working on that you’d like to share?

Matt Smukler: Yes, I’m doing another movie called Think Positive and Fly (…) we are launching this now. And there are some other projects that I’m super excited about. So, we’ll have to see how it all goes. And then there’s another movie called Portland’s condition which I’m really excited about (…) We’re just getting into this, working out some of the details of this whole thing. But yeah, I’m excited to dig.

Co-star Samantha Hyde on working alongside veterans

MW: Going back to square one, what was it about Wild flowers What first attracted you to the project?

Samantha Hyde: The script was so strong and the depiction of disability was unlike anything I had seen before. Although (my character) Sharon is very different from me, she is based on a real person. And the way Jana (Savage) wrote it feels so authentic. So I was really excited for the opportunity to play a character so passionate that she chases after her dreams, even when everyone tells her they’re impossible.

MW: What was it like working alongside Hollywood greats like Jean Smart and Jacki Weaver?

Samantha Hyde: It was a masterclass in talent and kindness, and really being easier on yourself. I think I was a little scared, like, “Oh my God, how am I going to keep up with these superstars?” But it’s actually a lot easier when you’re acting with superstars because you just look at them, and they look at you, and it’s real. Getting to see them work and hear their stories (…)

Jean (Smart) really felt like my mother when she looks at you. She is so genuine, on and off screen, and you feel really loved. And I will always remember the first time we met, it was over Zoom. And I just mentioned offhand that when I hug people, I like to stay on the outside of the hug. And when we met, she said, “Oh, you must be outside, right?” And I was like, “Oh, how sweet of you to remember that.” And Jacki is a ball of fire and so confident. I learned a lot from her and Jean, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

MW: Why do you think Wild flowers is such an important story to tell?

Samantha Hyde: It’s really important for the world to see that there’s more than one way to be disabled, and a family with disabled members can just be a normal family. It’s also very important to give diverse talent a chance to get their foot in the door. I am very grateful to the producers and our director, the writer and all the stakeholders who gave me this opportunity. And I hope it continues the conversation about the importance of authentic casting and that it contributes to people with disabilities having more opportunities on screen, in both disabled and non-disabled roles.

I was so blessed to have this Wild flowers family. I think one of the things I didn’t expect when I was cast is that I got advice beyond acting. I really hope that one day I can learn to produce, that I can help other people tell their stories. And I’ve been working on my own script, and the producers have given me all this advice, and it’s been a wonderful environment.

MW: Are there any actors or filmmakers you’d like to work with in the future?

Samantha Hyde: It probably won’t happen right away, but Guillermo del Toro, Emerald Fennell, Tom Hiddleston, Rachel Zegler, Billy Magnussen, Halle Bailey. I’m so excited to The Little Mermaid (…) Honestly, I would love to work with anyone. I think each project teaches something different.

From eOne, Limelight, Morning Moon and Hunting Lane Films, Momentum Pictures has now released Wild flowers in theaters and will be available on demand and on digital platforms on March 21.