Will Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches be on Netflix? (where to watch Mayfair Witches)

The Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice is debuting soon on AMC. Adapted from the popular book series by Anne Rice, it is mayfair witches on Netflix?

The supernatural thriller series stars Alexandra Daddario as neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding, who finds her world turned upside down when she begins to experience strange bursts of power that put those around her in danger. Eager to learn more about where she came from, Rowan presses her adoptive mother for answers about her birth family. But is she ready to learn the dark truth?

Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston also star mayfair witches, premiering Sunday, January 6 on AMC. If you loved the AMC adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampireyou must add this to your watch list!

Will the Mayfair Witches be on Netflix?

The Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice it’s unlikely to be on Netflix because it’s an AMC original series. Created by AMC Studios, the show is available to watch on AMC+ and watch linearly on the network.

If the show is added to Netflix, it likely won’t be until a few years later or after it’s finished airing. Some AMC shows are added to Netflix first, like Living Dead It is Better call Saulbut now that AMC has their own streaming service, they’re less likely to license their shows to Netflix.

Where to watch The Mayfair Witches

As mentioned, mayfair witches it’s only available to watch on AMC. The series premieres on Sunday, January 8 at 9:00 pm ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on the AMC+ streaming service.

There are eight episodes in total in the first season, and right now it looks like they will air non-stop every Sunday through February 26, 2023.

Check out the official trailer for the series mayfair witches below:

Are you looking forward to watching mayfair witches this weekend? Are you disappointed that the show won’t be available on Netflix?