Will Arcane hit the screens this 2023?

image.png

But, in addition to reaching a wider audience, Arcane surprised by being recognized with some of the most prestigious awards. she took the 9 Annie Awards (known as the “Oscars” of animation) for which he was nominated; among them: screenplay, special effects, best production,… And, later, he won 4 Emmy Awards, which consolidated its status as a worldwide phenomenon and an excellent quality product. It seems that the synergy between Riot Games, Fortiche (the production company) and Netflix has been a success.

What is known so far

With such expectations before the second season (the renewal was announced shortly after the first one was released), the final product has to be, by force, of the same level or higher than its predecessor. And that seems to be the reason why its release is so delayed. An animation of these characteristics requires time, effort and care. For this reason, despite the demand of the followers, the new installment of Arcane could not see the light during 2022. Although a specific date has never been given, everything seems to indicate that this will be the year of the expected arrival.

Although everything is conjecture, the truth is that some announcements could prove these rumors right. The main one is that a collaboration agreement has been closed between the series and the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), which will celebrate its finals this summer, which would be an incomparable setting to announce the premiere of the second season or, at least, to have a more advanced trailer. Even so, although it may seem like a jug of cold water to the wishes of the fans, it should be noted that the first season involved 6 years of work. Therefore, the wait could be longer than we think. The silence of the parties involved in its production is total, to this day.

At the plot level we also found many doubts. After the end of the first installment, with Jinx dropping the bomb on the council chamber, all options seem open. What seems clear is that the personality of some protagonists, such as Viktor, is going to be deepened. And also the incorporation of new characters and areas of Runeterra that have a lot to contribute to the plot. This is one of the advantages of having chosen the theme of this game: there is a lot to discover.

For now, we can see the available season again to catch up while waiting for the expected premiere. And you can also play LOL to discover more than this exciting universe and try to figure out where the script for the new season will go. It will take patience, but the result should be at least as exciting as the one that came to us at the end of 2021 and that captivated a large part of the public. That seems to be the compromise reached by its creators.