Will Britney Spears be at Glastonbury with Elton John soon? The singer shared the shocking hint | celebrities

Britney Spears shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday. In the photo we see a red apple cut in the shape of the English flag of St. George. We also see three emoji of the British flag in the caption. The American singer also told her fans earlier this week that she plans to travel to the UK. The post in question has been deleted.

Rumors have been circulating for some time now that Britney Spears will join British singer Elton John on stage at Glastonbury. However, all hope seemed to be gone. The singer’s social media showed how she was in sunny Mexico with husband Sam Asghari.

Last year, Britney Spears and Elton John recorded a song together titled ‘Hold Me Closer’. For World Star it was his first single after the end of his guardianship. It was also previously revealed that the British singer would bring four ‘special guests’ to Glastonbury. It is still unknown who it is. Although Elton’s husband David has already announced it will be “very special”. “I can’t really say much more than that, sorry.”

