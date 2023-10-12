Will Checo Perez stay at Red Bull because of sponsors?

The economic weight of Sergio Pérez at Red Bull is a new key that critics of the Mexican driver have begun to use and comments that confirm it This is what keeps him in the champion team.Which was rejected by team leader Christian Horner.

A few days after Mika Häkkinen highlighted that “Mexico is a big sales market and that impacts certain things,” in Speedcafe He asked the manager if they would lose “considerable income” if they got rid of the man from Guadalajara, which he dismissed.

He responded, “Any sponsors we have are completely independent from any driver.” ,The check is in the car based on eligibility Because we believe he is the best driver with Max. “This has nothing to do with any of our partners.”

depends on continuity check

In recent days Horner has been raising the possibility of renewing Checo Pérez’s contract until 2025, although he insisted it would be entirely up to him to remain in the seat that “a lot of people want”. “, based on results only.

,This is the seat Checo will lose, He is the holder of that office and A lot will depend on how it goes Next season. But there is no shortage of talent within our group and obviously there is a lot of interest outside the group as well.”

Horner also emphasized the support given to the Mexican, which was reflected during the 2023 season, where he supported them despite adverse results.

initial intention That support is to continue in 2024 And then, if circumstances are favorable, give rise to renewal.