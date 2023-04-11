Will Chris Pratt stay at Marvel after Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Actor reveals details

The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed that he wants to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After three films in the franchise, Chris Pratt has a plan to interpret the hero Lord of the Stars, either in other films or by further exploring the character’s history.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chris Pratt opened up about his plan to keep the main character in Guardians of the Galaxy. He read what the star said: “What I’m saying is that even if I die in this, there is a way to bring me back. So if you’re talking, like, practically, can Peter Quill come back? The answer will always be yes.”

Pratt also spoke about the possibility of keeping the character Peter Quill, the Lord of the Stars. The actor said that as a professional, he would accept to do the role again. For Chris, the hero of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise still has a lot of space in the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe).

Release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

After some problems in its production, finally the third film in the franchise will be released in theaters. The film production is part of Marvel’s Phase 5 and will debut on cinema screens on May 4, 2023.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the cast is maintained with: Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.

The film’s producer and director is James Gunn, who will be working at DC on their upcoming film productions. Gunn will work on the next Superman movie and hasn’t ruled out working with the film’s actors in his new production.