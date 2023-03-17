Will Diablo 4 come to Xbox Game Pass? We tell you everything you need to know about the arrival of the highly anticipated game to the Microsoft subscription service.

In Devil 4, Blizzard wants to offer us a new dungeon exploration with deep customization of character classes giving us the community more freedom than ever before. And it is that with everything he has prepared for us there is much to be excited about.

However, with the release of Diablo 4 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, many gamers will be wondering if the game will launch on Xbox Games Pass. After all, Microsoft’s subscription service is home to a multitude of classic titles and new titles.

The article continues after the announcement.

So if you’re curious if you’ll be able to play Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass, here’s everything you need to know.

Will we be able to play Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass?

Activision

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously confirmed that several major Activision Blizzard titles are coming to Game Pass. “We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s library of games, including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty, available on Game Pass and grow those player communities.said the CEO.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

However, Rod Ferguson, SVP and GM of the Diablo brand at Blizzard Entertainment, has officially confirmed that Diablo 4 will not launch on Xbox Game Pass. According to the person in charge of Diablo, Blizzard “has no plans” to launch it on the paid service.

The article continues after the announcement.

In addition, Ferguson pointed out in a tweet the following: “We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know that we have no plans for it.“.

However, it remains to be seen if Diablo 4 will come to Games Pass later. As always, we’ll be sure to update this story as soon as new information emerges.