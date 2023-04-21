Will Fortnite have a movie? Epic Games shares bittersweet news

Video game film and TV adaptations stopped being a disaster a long time ago. In fact, productions like Super Mario Bros. The Movie and The Last of Us they proved they can find critical and commercial success. With this in mind,Fortnite will join the trend?

While the free-to-play shooter is a purely multiplayer experience, over the years it has built a lore thanks to cinematics and special missions that debut each new season. There is certainly an interesting story that many players are unaware of due to the nature of the project.

For this reason, thinking of a movie or series that explains and expands the narrative arc is far from being a crazy idea. However, what does Epic Games think? Is it in the plans? There is good and bad news.

Will Fortnite have an adaptation? This says Donald Mustard of Epic Games

In an interview with the media ColliderDonald Mustard, creative director at Epic Games, explained that an adaptation of Fortnite it is doable. In fact, he explains that he knows exactly what the perfect story would be. However, he confirms that there are currently no plans to implement those ideas.

“I want to do things that always feel authentic and are a great story. It’s not something we’re actively working on right now, but I’m not going to say it would never happen. In fact, I know exactly the story that I would like, but it is not the focus at the moment, “said the creative.

While it seems like a battle royale-inspired feature film or TV series seems distant right now, Donald Mustard dropped the possibility of a production company taking over the hypothetical project. Specifically, he recalled that Epic Games has a relationship with AGBO, a company founded by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

However, Mustard claims that Fortnite it is so successful that any production company would be willing to take on the task. Oh yeah, any studio would greenlight a movie. Fortnite in a second. It’s just that there are other things we’re working on right now,” he commented.

But tell us, would you like the free Battle Royale to hit theaters or TV? Let us read you in the comments.

