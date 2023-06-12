Will James Gunn Finally Get Robin To Star In ‘The Brave And The Bold’?



The Batman franchise is rebooted in the new The Brave and the Bold. Set in James Gunn’s DC Universe, the film may finally be a proper Batman and Robin movie.

Robin is an essential part of the Batman mythology, having made his debut less than a year after Batman. Robin has had several successors in the Batman comics, such as Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne.

gunn’s plan

In the brave and the Bold Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s biological son, will play Robin. This would be the first Batman film in over two decades to feature Robin as a co-protagonist.

Namely, James Gunn plans to continue Grant Morrison’s Batman comic run. The DCU version of Damian Wayne will be very different from the first version.

conflict with robin

most have in the past batmanThe films struggled to portray Robin well. Often he was left out entirely or Batman was portrayed as a loner. James Gunn’s film may finally give Robin the attention she deserves.