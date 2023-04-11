Will Minecraft Legends be free? – Deserted

With the arrival of Mojang’s Minecraft Legends, many have been wondering if it will be free. We have all the answers you need, right here.

With the release date approaching, many are looking forward to planning their purchase of Minecraft Legends, often wondering if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass or if it will be free in general. After all, whether you want to enjoy this game with friends or on your own, it’s always worth knowing how much, if anything, it will cost.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends, including whether it’s going to be free to play.

Will Minecraft Legends be free?

Unfortunately not. As stated in the Minecraft Legends FAQ “The price of Minecraft Legends will vary depending on your preferred gaming platform”which means most will have to pay for the game when it launches in April.

However, if you have Xbox Game Pass, the game will be available there, making it free in a sense, although you’ll still need to purchase a subscription.

How much will Minecraft Legends cost?

We know that Minecraft Legends will be available to buy in two different versions, each with a different price. These are the following:

Standard Edition: $39.99

Deluxe Edition: $49.99

The Standard Edition will be the base game and the Deluxe Edition will include the base game and a Deluxe skin pack.

So that’s all we know about Minecraft Legends and its status as a free game.