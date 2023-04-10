Minecraft Legends is the long-awaited strategy game that will soon expand the Minecraft franchise, but when it does, will it be on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends and whether it will be released on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass is packed with hundreds of titles, all free to play as long as you subscribe to the service. The list of titles to enjoy changes regularly with games leaving and new games being added, often on the day of their initial release.

Such a feature makes most fans of a title often wonder if their favorite game is coming to Game Pass. Minecraft Legends is no different, so we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about whether it’s coming to the pass.

Mojang

Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Minecraft Legends will be on Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launches in April. This means that it will be available to Xbox and PC gamers, as long as they are subscribed to Microsoft’s subscription service.

If you want to get Minecraft Legends for your PC or Xbox, you can always buy the pass, with the first month at €1/ and then €9.99 a month after that.