Will Minecraft Legends have co-op and multiplayer?

Minecraft Legends has become one of the most anticipated games of the year, and its premiere will arrive next Tuesday, April 18so many are already wondering about the modes enabled in the new installment.

The new title takes players to a time when many more mobs roamed the biomes and the evil Piglins from the Nether were trying to invade the Overworld.

In Minecraft Legends you will have to collect resources to build and befriend many of the series’ unique mobs to build armies, but one of the big unknowns is whether you can play with others or not.

The game will be released on April 18. Credits: Minecraft

So that fans can enjoy this new title to the fullest, It has been confirmed that Minecraft Legends will have a cooperative mode for its PvE story campaign and a multiplayer mode PvP.

Little is known about how the cooperative will work. PvE, as there could be gameplay-based determining factors such as scaling difficulty or mob density.

Regarding PvP, Minecraft Legends will have a competitive and casual 4v4 gameplay for players to compete. Unlike PvE, however, the developers have given an early glimpse of how this fundamental multiplayer system will work.

So, eight players will be placed in a procedurally generated world to fightbeing a great advantage for the replayability of the mode, since no two games feel like the same adventure.