Will Movistar Riders be able to take flight in the Rising?

La VCL Rising, the first division of the Spanish VALORANT is in one of its most entertaining moments. The eleventh day is already in process, and the clubs begin to play everything for everything seeking to approach the high positions of the classification.

However, the first round has left three clear victims. AYM, Ramboot and Movistar Riders faced the last nine games with just one win. Now, the horsemen have already gotten rid of that number, precisely defeating the robots, and they could have taken the first step to take flight in the competition. Let’s look at some statistical data on your game.

Movistar Riders, problems in defense



The two victories of the jockeys so far have been against the same rival. Ramboot, the Valencian team that started the second round surprising Rebels and getting their second victory has stumbled again with the same stone.

But despite this, the people of Madrid have a clear duty, the defense rounds. In the 11 games played they have achieved only 29% of rounds won in defense, which contrasts sharply with the 56% they have in attack. In other words, Movistar Riders lose more than two out of three rounds in attack, while they win more than half in defense.

This is one of the main problems of the general set. In the particular section of the players, some surprising statistics are, for example, in the case of their duelist Saiko, who shows that he is not afraid of looking for open kills: he is the fifth player who achieves the most; but at the same time this also has its negative point: he is the second player who gives the most first deaths in the rounds.

A long term project

From MARCA Gaming we wanted to see how they are experiencing this second round from the club itself. Because, We have spoken with Rachel Gin, the CS:GO and VALORANT Team Manager of the Madrid team.

Regarding the project, they are clear that they want to create something in the long term, so that Movistar Riders stays in VALORANT for a long time: “We want to go little by little, we are not in a hurry. We consider that it is a project that still has to be developed a lot. We prefer to go slowly and enjoy the road“.

Of course, they are facing difficult situations, but they would rather find them now than later in the project: “Better to find ourselves now with those problems that are totally normal within a teamsuch as communication failures or even simple nerves that appear within a match”.

In addition, he also wanted to highlight the work of the other teams: “We have rivals who have fitted their teams very well, I admire each one of them.” Even so, he admits that he has a predilection for AYM: “I have a certain affection for AYM because Sikako and Mika are on the teamAnd I think they try really hard.”

In short, their goal is to be a project for the future, and they work to improve everything in their power: “You have to see the structural part. Say “Why are we losing? Can we control it?” and the things we can control provide knowledge and solutions within the teamas we deal with what is out of our control. The goal is to achieve a stable project in the future.”