Will progress from the Diablo 4 beta carry over to the full game?

Want to know if our Diablo 4 Closed Beta progress will carry over once the full game is released? We tell you everything you need to know for it.

Without a doubt, the beta of Devil 4 in its full swing giving many users the opportunity to try out the new dungeons in the game before the game is released. Also, not only does the beta include several iconic classes, but there are also plenty of new locations, weapons, and enemies to discover.

However, many players wonder if the progress we make in the Diablo 4 beta will carry over to the full release. After all, spending so many hours in the beta to level up your character would be very good for any player looking to reach the maximum level in Diablo 4.

Without further ado, this is all you need to know about the progress of the Diablo 4 beta.

Blizzard The Diablo 4 beta will give us many advantages

Will Diablo 4 beta progress stick?

No, progress in the Diablo 4 beta will not carry over to the full version of the game. Obviously, it is not pretty news if we are thinking of leveling up our character. However, the beta is a good time to test out the game’s new abilities and learn about the available classes before launching into a main character.

Despite this, the time we have spent in the beta will help us to better understand our character’s class, environment and enemies. In other words, having the knowledge and not having to discover it will allow us to advance more quickly.

Also, although our progress in the Diablo 4 beta is not saved, we will have a series of rewards that we can claim and that will be transferred to the game once the beta ends.