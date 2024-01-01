Will rental prices go down in 2024?

Will rents go down in Miami in 2024? The issue of high income in Miami remains a recurring theme among Cuban immigrants living in this densely populated city in southern Florida, United States. This is still an impossible issue for newcomers or single people, because the salaries are not that high and the increase is not sustainable.

According to a report by local media AmericaTV this January, real estate experts predict that 2024 could be a good year for people looking to buy or rent a home in South Florida.

This is because sales and rental prices are expected to decline slightly, as well as a greater supply of available housing. Additionally, the county will continue to attract new residents, driving demand and housing growth.

However, not everyone shares this optimism. Many Miami-Dade residents are skeptical that prices will drop significantly, as they have been rising steadily for years. Some people think that the real estate market is overpriced and it is difficult to access good housing in the area.

High rental prices in Miami and surrounding areas

According to Miami media report in this regard, experts advise those who want to buy or rent a house to prepare well before doing so. Among other things, they recommend filing taxes correctly, as this affects the terms and amount of the loan that can be obtained.

Residential rental prices fell between 1% and 15% at the end of the year in several locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to Miami Metro’s monthly report published by rental company Zumper.

The cities that saw the biggest drops in rental prices were Sunny Isles Beach, Plantation and Denia Beach for one-bedroom apartments, and Aventura, North Miami and Fort Lauderdale for two-bedroom apartments.