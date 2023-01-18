Will Rick and Morty content be removed from Fortnite?

When a public-facing figure is affected by major controversy, the fallout often results in unforeseen results. When it was discovered that rick and morty co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment, many wondering how the brand will be affected in the future. Roiland’s charges not only affect the TV show, but could also influence rick and morty content in other content including Rick and Morty Fortnite skins. We cover the possibilities of Epic Games removing Rick and Morty skins in Fortnite and whether or not the company will do so.

Will Epic Games remove Rick and Morty skins from Fortnite?

As of this writing, it is unknown how Roiland’s charges affect Rick and Morty’s skins in Fortnite. Epic Games has not commented on the Roiland controversy. Controversies with prominent public figures have often forced companies to remove all traces of that figure from within their brand lest they be complicit in promoting a divisive figure. Roiland is not only the co-creator of rick and mortybut he is also the voice of the two main characters.

The Rick and Morty skins do not include voice clips of Roiland, and none of the characters look like Roiland, so the characters could get a pass and not be associated with Roiland. Fortnite skins are often swapped out in the shop, which means Rick and Morty skins aren’t always available. If the controversy with Roiland gets too heated, or if the association with the controversial figure no longer pays off for Epic Games, the company may never change the Rick and Morty skins again.

Roiland’s charges are still ongoing and he has yet to have a full trial. Epic Games and various companies will likely wait to see how it all plays out and decide if they should react accordingly. If anything, Roiland’s charges will have a more profound effect on the rick and morty show, in which he is one of the main creative engines.

Earlier this week, it was made public that Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence in connection with a 2020 incident, based on a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney. Since the initial complaint, Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case has gone through a dozen court hearings and pre-trial hearings. No trial has yet been set.

