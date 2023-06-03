Will Romelu Lukaku be playing for Juventus soon? “Chelsea are thinking about a swap deal between Vlahovic and Lukaku”

Where is the future for Dusan Vlahovic? It is the one million question in the world of football, although the real price is much higher. Juventus want to cash 80 million euros for the Serbian goalkeeper. Teams like Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are set to step into the house. And especially the latter has a tempting idea ready.

23-year-old Vlahovic is wild on the transfer market. In a season and a half at Juventus, he scored 23 goals and six assists in 63 appearances in all competitions. So many top players are eyeing his services, with Bayern willing to put a requested transfer fee of (at least) 80 million euros on the table, with PSG still waiting. Other candidates Atletico and Chelsea hope to persuade Juventus with an exchange deal. he knows la gazzetta dello sport,

The Madrilenians want to exchange Alvaro Morata, who is no stranger to Turin as he was already active there. One notable name will be on the minds of Londoners: Romelu Lukaku. Striking, as new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has already indicated he wants to start the new Premier League season with Lukaku. The loan at Inter will not continue.

In addition, part of the Red Devils and Juventus supporters do not have a very good relationship. In the Italian Cup, our compatriots were subjected to racist behavior a few weeks ago. For these reasons, an infection seems almost impossible.