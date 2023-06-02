Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fight in Bad Boys

In bad boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play two contrasting police officers. Despite their differences, they work well together. They have to find the stolen drugs.

Family man Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and adulterer Mike (Will Smith) both work for the Miami Police Department’s narcotics squad. While their personalities are as different as night and day, they work bad boys OK together.

And that’s a good thing. The men face a tough case in the action comedy. Heroin seized in huge quantity from the police depot has gone missing. Those drugs were made into evidence in a trial against a dreaded drug lord.

Plus, the luggage is worth $100 million. So it is logical that the police would want the heroin back. bad boys Mike and Marcus are given 72 hours to figure it out.

bad boys Different Thinking transformerDirected by Michael Bay, 1995 was a huge success. There was also a sequel, although it took until 2003 Bad Boys II Got off the ground

In 2013, Martin Lawrence hinted in an interview with Conan O’Brien that there might be a third. bad boysThe film may come. It took a while, but then there you have it. bad boys for Life Premieres in January 2020. Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah (known as Black And Patsar) has signed on to direct.