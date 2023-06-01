Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite after eight years for Bad Boys II

In 1995, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starred in the action comedy bad boys It Took Some Time, But They Reunited After Eight Years Bad Boys II.

Not much has changed for Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) in those eight years. They still work for the Miami Police Department and still have regular conflicts.

Bad Boys II

what in Bad Boys II is different: Mike and Marcus now have secrets from each other. Mike is secretly having an affair with Marcus’ sister Syd (GABRIELLE UNION). Marcus applies for a transfer without telling Mike. He wants to work less and spend more time with his family.

The latter won’t work for a while: Marcus and Mike get a new job. They need to find out who is responsible for a large amount of ecstasy arriving in Miami. like this badvertising boys On the trail of dreaded Cuban drug lord Johnny Tapia (Jordi Molla).

Will Mike and Marcus be able to capture Tapia? And what does Sid have to do with this case? you see it Bad Boys II.

follow up

Screenwriter Ron Shelton admitted in a 2013 interview with film journalist David Denby that he bad boys Didn’t even see it when he wrote the script Bad Boys II wrote. bad boysThe fans apparently didn’t mind: bay boys II Earned almost double than the first part.

There are plans for a third since 2008. bad boys-movie. Fans had to be very patient: bad boys for Life Ultimately it took twelve years.