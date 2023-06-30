Will Smith to battle robots in I, Robot

In the year 2035, robots will be fully involved in everyday life. In i robot Agent Dale doesn’t have much faith in mechanical sidekicks.

that distrust is in i robot uncalled for. In 2035, special robot laws will ensure that robots can never again harm people. These laws are programmed into each robot when they roll off the production line.

i robot

And yet Detective Dale (Will Smith) is involved. i robot Not on Robot. Certainly not after the death of scientist and robot pioneer Alfred Lanning. Dale is convinced that robots have something to do with it.

His co-workers think Dale is crazy. They are convinced that Lanning killed herself. After all, a robot could never harm a human.

Isaac Asimov

i robot It is a film adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s novel of the same name. In addition to being a science fiction writer, Asimov was also a scientist. he is the author of three rules of robotics, Laws That Cover Robots I, Robot be bound to.

directed by Alex Proyas i robot Open a box of special effects. The robots and the futuristic city of Chicago have been taken care of down to the last detail. For example, Audi designed the car in which Dale races around town specifically for the film.