Will Smith’s wife finally opens up about violent Oscars incident and marital problems



So far, Jada Pinkett has refused to openly share her opinion about the incident at the 2022 Oscars. Will Smith went berserk during a live broadcast after making a hurtful joke about his wife and punched Chris Rock full in the face on stage.

Jada tells PEOPLE she started writing her memoir in December 2021. Even before the live broadcast hits. Even before this, many rumors were raised about their marriage. The book is finished with the title Worthy and will be released in October.

Rumors and Assumptions

Regarding his family rumours, the producer and director says: “People have made a lot of assumptions. It is understandable. I have to set things right. I have to be responsible for any misunderstanding that has arisen.”

His book is for those interested. She says everything is explained in the book. And above all it is the hope that it will help others in their lives. She also says that the use of mind-altering drugs is discussed in the family.

love and self esteem

She says of her book: “It’s an adventure, a search for love and self-esteem. At first I didn’t believe my journey was worthwhile. But when I saw it on paper, I thought ‘what a great life’.”

Read more in the People article here. She explains more in the Instagram post below.