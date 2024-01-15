Will the 2024 elections ‘impact’ the peso? This is what the analysts say – El Financiero

Despite the fact that the Mexican peso has been trading below 17 units per dollar for ten consecutive sessions, driven by the wide gap between the interest rates of Mexico and the United States, as well as the large inflow of currencies arriving into the country . Various analysts agree that Ultimately the exchange rate against the dollar will see a decline.

As one of the main influences, it comes to the fore The probability that the interest rate differential will decreaseThe prospect that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will cut its interest rates at its meeting next week is looking likely, which contrasts with the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep its reference interest rate unchanged.

In this regard, Carlos Hermosillo, an independent analyst, pointed out that, “The market has already discounted the cut by the Banco, but the Fed’s statements may still bring surprises. However, with the appreciation these days I believe That means that in the next week we should see weights slightly above these levels.

Added to this is the fact that this year will be celebrated presidential election In both Mexico and the United States. Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, commented that, “In election years, and especially when there are elections in the United States, the peso tends to depreciate, but if the peso is following that average election trend If it had happened, we would have done it right now.” Levels can be seen near 17.20 units.

He said it would be unprecedented for the Mexican peso to achieve gains in this scenario. “Let us remember that a good part of the movements exchange rate They respond to speculation, which can lead to profits and that can curtail their progress,” he said. In his forecasts he highlighted that under an optimistic scenario the peso would depreciate to the level of 17.45, while under a very optimistic scenario it would take it towards 18 pesos per dollar.

Similarly, Citibanmex analysts agreed Yes, Mexican currency is likely to depreciate, which we may see later this month, as the impact of the low interest rate differential in the United States comes to the fore. “In addition, other factors will remain that will lead to a gradual devaluation of the peso during the remainder of the year,” he said.

Similarly, CIBanco’s base scenario is that the exchange rate is around 16.86 units in the third month of 2024 and they assure that this will continue to be highly influenced in the short term by the behavior of economic activity and the reaction of central banks in relation to them. Interest rate movement decision.