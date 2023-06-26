Will The Original ‘High School Musical’ Cast Return To Screens?

The trailer for the fourth season of the “High School Musical” spin-off series is full of familiar faces from the original movies. Will the cast eventually return to East High?

The return to the screen of the original ‘High School Musical’ cast seems closer than ever. In the first trailer for the spin-off series’ fourth season, we recognize several characters from the films. Coach Bolton also talks about the actual reunion. Will our long wait finally bear fruit?

‘High School Musical’ spin-off series on Disney+

Since 2019, we have been able to watch the spin-off series of ‘High School Musical’ on Disney+. Like our favorite childhood movies, this series is based on East High School, but with an entirely new cast. Among others, singer Olivia Rodrigo got her big break thanks to the series. In recent seasons, some of the cast members from the original films have already appeared. For example, Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans) made a cameo in the first season, and Corbin Blue (Chad Danforth) returned in season three. Both the actors did not play their film character but themselves. We also see both actors appear in the trailer for the fourth season. But Monique Coleman (Taylor Mackey), Casey Stroh (Martha Cox), Bart Johnson (Coach Jack Bolton) and Alison Reed (Ms. Darbus) also make appearances.

tour of east high

Although Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez) and Ashley Tisdale (Sharpe Evans) don’t appear in the trailer, it’s not impossible they’ll return as well. A year ago, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens both posted a photo of themselves posing in front of East High. At that time both the actors did not want to reveal much about the reason for their visit.

It seems that even Ashley Tisdale hasn’t forgotten her Disney past. The actress regularly posts videos on TikTok where she dances or sings on songs from the films.

@ashleytisdale sorry? @brookieandjessie ♬ Sonido Original – Missing_disney_channel

High School Musical 4: The Reunion

“Guys, we’re bringing the whole gang back together to make ‘High School Musical 4: The Reunion,'” we hear Coach Bolton say in the trailer for the spin-off series’ fourth season. Let us hope that he does and we will soon be able to admire our favorite music stars again with nostalgia.

The fourth season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ will be available on Disney+ on August 9.