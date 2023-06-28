Will there be a surprise appearance from Jasper Erkens at Boerenrock?

Boerenrock announced some surprising events in the so-called chill zone. These will likely be short acoustic performances to enable the refurbishment of the stage. Those additional performances will be put on Saturday.

Without actually naming names, the profile of one of those additional cast members is pretty clear.

Description of Boerenrock: One of these artists has already played at the Sportpaleis, was No. 1 at Stubru’s De Afacount and even played as a supporting artist for Adele!

Based on those tips, we soon ended up with Jasper Erkens. Their hit Waiting Like a Dog was No. 1 at Studio Brussels’ De Afcount for a few weeks and the single The Brighter Story also reached that top position. In 2008, Jasper Erkens was actually a supporting artist for Adele, who was then also at the beginning of her career. By the way, this happened in AB’s club. Adele soon became a world star and recommended Jasper Erkens to attend the BRIT School. This was not apparent as he was the first non-British to be admitted there. Jasper Erkens laid the foundation for his successful career as a producer there.

Jasper Erkens at the Sportpaleis during the TMF Awards in 2009. He then received trophies for ‘Best Male Artist National’, ‘Best New Artist National’ and ‘Best Video’ and was nominated for ‘Best Live’ and ‘Best Album’.