Will we see ATH before halving?

important point: Bitcoin continues its bullish trend and surged from US$57,000 to US$59,200 in just one day, registering a weekly increase of 15.7%.

Mikael Morch, founder of digital asset investment fund ARK36, believes the latest rally was due to MicroStrategy buying additional Bitcoin.

In parallel, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies increased by almost 3% in the last 24 hours to $2.2 trillion.

Bitcoin Currently an increase of 4% has been recorded in the last 24 hours Very close to 59,400 USDA figure that had not been reached in two years and three months.

According to CoinMarketCap, the weekly gain is 16% and, so far this year, over 40,

Mikael Morch, founder of digital asset investment fund ARK36, believes there is a reason for this sharp rise in the last two days. New MicroStrategy Announcement,

Michael Saylor’s company purchased approximately 3,000 additional BTC with an investment of $155 million. The purchase price is estimated to be approximately $51,800 per token.

Now, the company has accumulated a total of 193,000 BTC are worth over $6 billionThat left the average purchase price at just over $31,000.

Analyst Morch said Saylor’s latest acquisition at these levels is a sign of confidence in the asset and has proven to be an example of confidence in other investors.

“This rally is not just the numbers on the graph; is a statement of confidence among institutional investors in the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies… Furthermore, the green light for a Bitcoin ETF has generated a new wave of optimism, boosting trading volumes and dispelling fears of a broader market filled with Beach has focused on companies related to cryptocurrency. , Front.

This Bitcoin surge pushed the total crypto market capitalization up 3% in the last 24 hours to $2.2 trillion.

Thanks to all these fundamentals, many analysts suggest that Bitcoin could exceed US$70,000 in the coming weeks, just before the halving. Happen?