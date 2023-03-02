Willow’s Closet in Pokémon GO: how to complete the Melmetal Special Research

The Special Investigation call Willow’s Closet in Pokémon GO It is one of the great novelties of the new Season 10: Rising Heroes. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to complete Special Research:

How to activate Willow’s Closet Special Research in Pokémon GO

Willow’s Closet is a paid Special Research in Pokémon GO. To activate it, we have to buy the Special Research ticket in the game store for €5.99 or the equivalent in our local currency. Once the ticket is purchased, we can complete the tasks that it proposes.

The Pokémon GO Willow’s Closet Special Research is available between 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and 06/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). If we want to get their rewards (clothes for the avatar inspired by Professor Willow’s and a Melmetal who knows Double Ironfist), we will have to purchase the ticket and complete the tasks in this period.

Pokémon GO: Willow’s Closet

Summary of the Special Investigation Willow’s Closet in Pokémon GO | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

These are all the tasks that this Special Research asks us to do along with their respective rewards:

Catch 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: Willow’s Glasses

Catch 20 Pokémon (0/20) – Reward: Willow’s Gloves

Catch 30 Pokémon (0/30) – Reward: Willow’s Pants

Catch 40 Pokémon (0/40) – Reward: Willow’s Jacket

Catch 50 Pokémon (0/50) – Reward: Willow’s Boots

Transfer 30 Pokémon (0/30) – Reward: 25 Meltan Candies

Rewards for completing all six tasks: Melmetal encounter, 809 XP, and 809 Stardust

In short: the Willow’s Closet Special Investigation is very simple; we only have to capture a total of 50 Pokémon and transfer a total of 30 Pokémon to get all the rewardswhich are the complete set of Willow’s clothes, 25 Meltan Candies, an encounter with Melmetal who knows Double Ironfist, 809 XP and 809 Stardust.

In our Pokémon GO guide we update you on all the news of the game, including what the new Rising Heroes season brings with it.