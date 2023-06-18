WIN: Free team registration for the Keizer Karel Cup

25scheduled tribe version When will the Betcenter Keizer Karel Cup, Europe’s biggest football festival, continue? June 23 to 25 In Blammersen in Ghent,

The Betcenter Keizer Karel Cup is the event of the year that all the teams look forward to with great enthusiasm. This is the place where the whole football world comes together. From field soccer to futsal and mini soccer, there is something for everyone, from pros to novices. KKC has been the biggest spectacle of the mini football world over the years.

The most epic football festival in all of Europe turns the Blammersen in Ghent into an explosion of (mini) football and partying every year. No less than 400 teams with approximately 5,000 enthusiastic participants will compete for that coveted title. let summer come With an unforgettable football weekend full of fun.

Would you like to participate (and win) with a team of minimum 5 to maximum 15 people? You can win a team entry worth €900 through TAGMAG and take part in this spectacular football fest for three whole days. If it’s not good?!

assemble your team (Mixed male/female allowed!). give it a try And join soon We’ll close the giveaway on Wednesday 14 June, via the competition form below. TAGMAG is also there so we’ll meet you there… go, go, go!