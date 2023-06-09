Win free tickets and goodie packages to The Flash

Thursday, June 15 glitter Premieres in Dutch cinemas in Dolby Cinema, 4D and IMAX. This over-the-top DC superhero film is directed by Andy Muschietti (IT, Mama). Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash. Other roles include Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Michael Keaton and Ron. Win free tickets to this movie and a goodie package at MovieScene now.

Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen in DC’s first superhero film. In glitter Worlds collide as Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the past and save his family. As a result, he only unintentionally changes the future. Barry finds himself trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned with a plan to destroy the world, and there are no more superheroes left to save it all. Barry’s only hope is to persuade a retired Batman to return to action and free the captured Kryptonian, even if it’s not what he expects. To save the world and return to his future, Barry must run for his life. But will his sacrifice be enough to restore the universe? check it out trailer

