Winamp Is Relaunched, But Not in the Way You Think

If you lived in the era when Spotify and Apple Music didn’t exist, maybe you have memories of winamp. Released in 1997, the software has been the most popular MP3 player for Windows for years. Now, Winamp is back, but with a new proposal: to be a online music and podcast aggregator.







winamp online Photo: disclosure/Llama Group / Tecnoblog

The classic player still exists. It was relaunched in 2018 and has been receiving updates ever since. Despite the fact that we are in the age of streaming, “normal” Winamp registers 83 million users, 10.3% of which are Brazilians — we are the largest share. This is what the Llama Group, responsible for the software, claims.

But the goal is to reach a global base of 250 million users. That’s where the online version comes into play.

A Winamp that doesn’t look like Winamp

The new Winamp does not resemble the classic player at all. Don’t expect to find the customizable skins or the equalizer that characterize the original version.

In fact, Winamp online is a streaming platform, but with a different dynamic: the user looks for artists or content producers to connect with. For many of them, it is necessary to pay a monthly subscription to enjoy the songs or podcasts.





Subscription to Winamp Online Photo: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog / Tecnoblog

Some artists and podcasts don’t charge anything to give you full or partial access to their content. Others charge amounts starting at 1 dollar or euro per month to allow full access.

In the Fanzone area of ​​the service, artists and producers can offer supporters additional features like early releases and, well, NFTs.

In return, Winamp takes 15% of subscriptions, in addition to charging each artist or producer $55 annually after their first year on the platform. It is much more than the average of 8% charged by Patreon, as the fast company.

Does it win?

The challenge is great. To begin with, each interested artist or content producer has to register on the platform. So don’t expect to find names like Metallica, Lady Gaga or BTS (at least for now). Winamp online is more of a support channel for the indie or independent scene.





Classic Winamp and its skins Photo: reproduction/Winamp Skin Museum / Tecnoblog

Furthermore, with services like Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer charging relatively modest amounts to give access to millions of songs and podcasts, it is difficult to imagine a large number of users joining the idea.

Perhaps the proposal for the new Winamp will become more interesting in the coming months. In the third quarter, the Llama Group intends to launch platform applications for iOS and Android, in addition to clients for Windows and Mac in late 2023. Integration with services such as Spotify is also in the plans.

