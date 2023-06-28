Winter’s Bone is Jennifer Lawrence’s best film and her worst film is…



Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been rarely seen in films in recent years. Afterwards X Men: Dark Phoenix From 2019 she starred in the Netflix hit don’t look up and drama Paved road From Apple TV+.

For several days we have been seeing, among other things, the blonde actress hunger games In the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. Below we take a look at his best and worst films.

Best: Winter’s Bone

The short drama Winter’s Bone is still considered his best film, while he has also acted in larger films. American Hustle And silver linings Playbook, mystery film winter’s Bone performed by Debra Granik in 2010 and marked Lawrence’s breakthrough. He received nominations for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among others.

In winter’s Bone The actress plays the role of 17-year-old Rei. She lives in rough Ozark with her brother, sister, and ailing mother. When Rei learns that her criminal father took refuge in their house as bail to get out of prison and then disappeared, she sets out to find him.

worst horror movie

Despite having roles in poorly received films such as Serena, X-Men: Dark Phoenix And passengers The 2012 horror film House at the End of the Street is considered his worst film. Financially, the film was a reasonable success.

In House at the end of the Street Elisa does not listen to her mother and secretly begins a relationship with a shy neighborhood boy who still lives in the house where his parents were killed by his sister many years ago.

To see?

you can winter’s Bone currently watching through cinemember and House at the end of the Street Rent/Buy it now on Prime Video.