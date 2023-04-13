Wise Heroicity in Pokémon GO: how to complete Temporary and Special Research

It is already available in Pokémon GO Wise Heroics twice: it is the name of a Temporary Investigation and from one Special Investigation. If we complete them, we will have the opportunity to obtain the lapras of blanche plus many more rewards. We leave you with all the information just below:
Wise Heroicity in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate
Sage Heroicity is a Pokémon GO mini-event held between 04/13/2023 at 10AM local time and 04/17/2023 at 8PM local time.
During this event we have different bonuses like a duration of three hours for Incense, double XP for evolving Pokémon and 2 Candies++ guaranteed per evolution. Below we leave you with the Temporary Investigation and the Special Investigation.
Pokémon GO: Temporary Research Heroic Sage (1/3)
The first phase of the Sage Heroic Temporary Research asks us to capture five Pokémon of any species, transfer any three Pokémon to Professor Willow, and evolve any Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Heroic Sage Temporary Research (2/3)
The second phase of the Heroic Sage Temporary Research asks us to capture ten Pokémon of any species, transfer any five Pokémon to Professor Willow, and evolve three Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Temporary Research Heroic Sage (3/3)
The last phase of the Sage Heroicity Temporary Research asks us to evolve five Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (1/4)
The first phase of the Wise Heroic Special Research asks us to catch fifteen Pokémon of any species, use ten Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon, and make three throws. Great! or Excellent!.
Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (2/4)
The second phase of the Heroic Sage Special Research asks us to evolve into five Pokémon that can do so, use fifteen Berries of any type while catching Pokémon, and catch twenty-five Pokémon of any species.
Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (3/4)
The third phase of the Wise Heroicity Special Research asks us to hit three Great! Throws, get five Candies by walking with a Buddy Pokémon, and evolve into ten Pokémon that can do so.
Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (4/4)
The last phase of the Wise Heroics Special Research involves simply collecting the Rewards.
In our Pokémon GO guide we always keep you up to date. In April 2023 we will tell you what Raids and what events are available.