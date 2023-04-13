Wise Heroicity in Pokémon GO: how to complete Temporary and Special Research

It is already available in Pokémon GO Wise Heroics twice: it is the name of a Temporary Investigation and from one Special Investigation. If we complete them, we will have the opportunity to obtain the lapras of blanche plus many more rewards. We leave you with all the information just below:

Wise Heroicity in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate

Sage Heroicity is a Pokémon GO mini-event held between 04/13/2023 at 10AM local time and 04/17/2023 at 8PM local time.

Details of the Wise Heroic event in Pokémon GO | Infographic via @MikoGraphicsPE

During this event we have different bonuses like a duration of three hours for Incense, double XP for evolving Pokémon and 2 Candies++ guaranteed per evolution. Below we leave you with the Temporary Investigation and the Special Investigation.

Information of the Temporary Research Heroic Sage in Pokémon GO | Infographic via @MikoGraphicsPE

Pokémon GO: Temporary Research Heroic Sage (1/3)

Capture 5 Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: 5 Poké Balls

Transfer 3 Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: 5 Latano Berries

Evolve 1 Pokémon (0/1) – Reward: 1000 Stardust

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 2 Rare Candies

The first phase of the Sage Heroic Temporary Research asks us to capture five Pokémon of any species, transfer any three Pokémon to Professor Willow, and evolve any Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Heroic Sage Temporary Research (2/3)

Capture 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: 5 Poké Balls

Transfer 5 Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: 5 Razz Berries

Evolve 3 Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: 3000 Stardust

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 2 Rare Candies

The second phase of the Heroic Sage Temporary Research asks us to capture ten Pokémon of any species, transfer any five Pokémon to Professor Willow, and evolve three Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Temporary Research Heroic Sage (3/3)

Evolve 1 Pokémon (0/1) – Reward: 10 Pinia Berries

Evolve 2 Pokémon (0/2) – Reward: 15 Poké Balls

Evolve 3 Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: 15 Super Balls

Evolve 4 Pokémon (0/4) – Reward: 10 Ultra Balls

Evolve 5 Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards for completing all five tasks: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and 1 Lure Module

The last phase of the Sage Heroicity Temporary Research asks us to evolve five Pokémon.

Information of the Special Investigation Heroic Sage in Pokémon GO | Infographic via @MikoGraphicsPE

Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (1/4)

Capture 15 Pokémon (0/15) – Reward: 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 Pinia Berries while catching Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: 1000 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws (0/10) – Reward: 3000 Stardust

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 1500 XP and encounter with Eevee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

The first phase of the Wise Heroic Special Research asks us to catch fifteen Pokémon of any species, use ten Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon, and make three throws. Great! or Excellent!.

Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (2/4)

Evolve 5 Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: 50 Eevee Candies

Use 15 Berries to help Pokémon (0/15) – Reward: 1000 Stardust

Capture 25 Pokémon (0/25) – Reward: encounter with Shelmet (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2000 XP and encounter with Karrablast (can be Shiny/Shiny)

The second phase of the Heroic Sage Special Research asks us to evolve into five Pokémon that can do so, use fifteen Berries of any type while catching Pokémon, and catch twenty-five Pokémon of any species.

Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (3/4)

Make 3 Excellent Throws (0/3) – Reward: 5000 Stardust

Get 5 Candies walking with your Partner (0/5) – Reward: 10 Razz Berries

Evolve 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Inkay (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2500 XP and encounter with Blanche’s Lapras (can be Shiny/Shiny)

The third phase of the Wise Heroicity Special Research asks us to hit three Great! Throws, get five Candies by walking with a Buddy Pokémon, and evolve into ten Pokémon that can do so.

Pokémon GO: Special Research Heroic Sage (4/4)

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 1 Unova Stone

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 15 Ultra Balls

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2500 XP and 1 Lure Module

The last phase of the Wise Heroics Special Research involves simply collecting the Rewards.

