Wish Granted in Pokémon GO: how to complete Jirachi Shiny’s Master Research

The Master Research call wish granted in Pokémon GO allows us to obtain nothing more and nothing less than a Jirachi Shiny/Shiny Jirachi. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to complete the Wish Granted Master Research:

How to activate Master Research Wish Granted in Pokémon GO

To activate the Wish Granted Master Research in Pokémon GO, We must buy the ticket in the game store for €5.99 or the equivalent in our local currency. This ticket is in the store between 02/20/2023 at 7:00 p.m. CET and 03/20/2023 at 7:00 p.m. CET. It is only available for a limited time.

Enlarge This is how the Masterful Research entry appears in the in-game store

Once the ticket is purchased, Masterwork Research Wish Granted appears in the Special Research tab and it will not disappear until we complete all its tasks. By completing all the tasks of the Master Research we can obtain the following rewards:

9 Rare Candies

20,405 XP

12,700 Stardust

2 Pokochos

2 incense

30 Ultra Balls

20 Jirachi Candies, 10 Groudon Candies, 10 Kyogre Candies and 10 Rayquaza Candies

Enlarge Official art of Jirachi Shiny/Shiny in Pokémon GO

We remind you that It is a Master Investigationwhich means that the tasks it asks us to do are really long. We will have to play a lot of Pokémon GO to be able to get Jirachi Shiny.

Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (1/6)

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region (0/385) – Reward: 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region (0/385) – Reward: 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region (0/385) – Reward: 385 XP

Earn the Hoenn Gold Badge (0/1) – Reward: 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards for completing all four tasks: 10 Kyogre Candies, 10 Groudon Candies, and 10 Rayquaza Candies

The first phase of Wish Granted asks us to capture 385 Kanto Pokémon, 385 Johto Pokémon, and 385 Hoenn Pokémon. We must also have the Hoenn Gold Badge. In other words:

We have to catch 385 Pokémon whose number in the PokéDex goes from 1 to 151.

We have to catch 385 Pokémon whose number in the PokéDex goes from 152 to 251.

We have to catch 385 Pokémon whose number in the PokéDex goes from 252 to 386.

We have registered in the PokéDex at least 90 different Pokémon from 252 to 386.

Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (2/6)

The second phase of Wish Granted asks us to have ten Pokémon with the level of Friendship raised to the maximum, and that we obtain at least one Heart a day with a Pokémon Buddy for fourteen days in a row.

Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (3/6)

In construction.

Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (4/6)

In construction.

Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (5/6)

In construction.

Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (6/6)

In construction.

