Wish Granted in Pokémon GO: how to complete Jirachi Shiny’s Master Research

The Master Research call wish granted in Pokémon GO allows us to obtain nothing more and nothing less than a Jirachi Shiny/Shiny Jirachi. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to complete the Wish Granted Master Research:
Author’s Note: This guide is still under construction and will be updated.
How to activate Master Research Wish Granted in Pokémon GO
To activate the Wish Granted Master Research in Pokémon GO, We must buy the ticket in the game store for €5.99 or the equivalent in our local currency. This ticket is in the store between 02/20/2023 at 7:00 p.m. CET and 03/20/2023 at 7:00 p.m. CET. It is only available for a limited time.
Once the ticket is purchased, Masterwork Research Wish Granted appears in the Special Research tab and it will not disappear until we complete all its tasks. By completing all the tasks of the Master Research we can obtain the following rewards:
We remind you that It is a Master Investigationwhich means that the tasks it asks us to do are really long. We will have to play a lot of Pokémon GO to be able to get Jirachi Shiny.
Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (1/6)
The first phase of Wish Granted asks us to capture 385 Kanto Pokémon, 385 Johto Pokémon, and 385 Hoenn Pokémon. We must also have the Hoenn Gold Badge. In other words:
Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (2/6)
The second phase of Wish Granted asks us to have ten Pokémon with the level of Friendship raised to the maximum, and that we obtain at least one Heart a day with a Pokémon Buddy for fourteen days in a row.
Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (3/6)
In construction.
Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (4/6)
In construction.
Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (5/6)
In construction.
Pokémon GO: Wish Granted (6/6)
In construction.
