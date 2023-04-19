With a heart-stopping final, “Hatziven” was crowned Red Bull Solo Q 2023 national champion – TELEVITOS

After the participation of more than 1,200 competitors and four qualifiers, the Red Bull Solo Q National Final took place this weekend. In its eighth edition, the world’s largest 1v1 League of Legends competition had a special place at Gamerscity where before a fan base of more than 500 people, the four finalists showed all their skills, leaving “Skaanz” vs. “Hatziven” for the end; both competitors dueled in a final that lasted an hour and left the latter as the big winner of the day.

“Hatziven”, who had a history in Red Bull Solo Q, since last year he lost in the final against “Lukas Negro”, achieved his great revenge in a final that lasted five games in one hour, fighting until the last minute for the first place.

“It was quite a fight, the level was noticeable, they had more experience and come from teams, so it took me a little longer to adapt to being on stage. After losing last year, I came with everything this time and I did it ”, He commented excitedly as he lifted the award.

The winner is now only a month away from traveling to England to enter the world definition where he will meet the finalists from the other 18 countries that are in competition. “I go without any expectations, but I will go with great enthusiasm”, ended.

The attendees celebrated and enjoyed the rounds with fervor, and both live and those who followed the broadcast on Twitch and Tik Tok were able to do so with the story of the casters @Mila_awa, @Corsariotv and @Rafamaik. The day ended with an exhibition by Red Bull Batalla with Cayu and the Elemental and Deafc brothers.

In parallel, fans of the gaming scene were also able to enjoy different activations carried out by Red Bull, such as an incredible 360° format that allowed attendees to participate in Arcade games, dance machines, simulators, a PS5 section with multiplayer games and two islands for 1v1 League of Legends and Valorant.