With a Jawline Bob, You’ll Never Have to Outline Again

a haircut that suits your face Instantly insists? Then we get excited very quickly. With the straight jawline bob worn by Hailey Bieber, among other things, you’ll never have to contour with makeup again: The hairstyle already does that work for you.

The ‘mall bangs’ hairstyle from the eighties is back

Why is the jawline bob so attractive?

The bob line has appeared in countless forms in recent years. From cheeky bob to bouncy bob, they all have their own charm. However, which bob is most popular at the moment? That’s the jawline bob seen on Hailey Bieber. This haircut is straight, preferably straight or with a slight wave, and ends exactly at jaw level. This ensures that the emphasis is placed on that jawline, making it tighter than ever. And that too without any outline!

Besides emphasizing the jawline, this straight bob has other advantages. It’s a perfect haircut for summer (you won’t have long hair on your neck anymore!), The short bob shows off your shoulders which makes it very sexy in combination off shoulder With the top and hairstyle, your hair is still long enough for a mini-tail.

different, different, different

Although the jawline bob seems downright one-sided at first glance, nothing could be further from the truth. Even with a short haircut, there are many directions you can go in. The bottom layer needs a straight cut to emphasize the jawline, but layers can be created on top of that. So you make a relatively strict bob more playful. Even a drop of paint makes a huge difference: do you use highlights or do you dye your hair a flashy color to turn it into a summer haircut? The finish is different, the base of the hairstyle remains equally attractive.