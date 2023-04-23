With a transparent dress, the Netflix actress leaves fans with their jaws dropped

Addison Rae starred in Netflix’s He’s Awesome, but mostly she works as a social media influencer. Recent photos of her have left fans in awe.

Addison just shared photos from her trip to New York, including many shots of herself in a sheer, lacy black dress.

There are several photos, we see Addison with the dress, showing her defined body, Addison in an art gallery, parading through SoHo in a mini dress, and dancing on a table.

“I love New York,” she simply wrote in the caption.

“You look so good,” one person wrote in the comments. “The most beautiful person ever,” said another. “That dress,” wrote a third.

See the publication of the Netflix actress, below.

More about He’s Awesome

He’s All That is a teen romantic comedy film directed by Mark Waters, from a screenplay by R. Lee Fleming.

The film is a remake of 1999’s She’s All That, and stars Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Myra Molloy, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti and Rachael Leigh Cook.

Check out the official synopsis below.

“Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae) is an Instagram influencer in her senior year of high school who lives with her divorced mother, a local nurse (Rachel Leigh Cook).”

“She discovers that her boyfriend, another influencer and aspiring hip hop artist, Jordan Van Draanen (Peyton Meyer), has been cheating on her with a dancer, and is further humiliated when a livestream of their breakup results in her losing sponsorship. .”

“To get revenge, she accepts the challenge of turning the least popular boy in school, Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), into prom king.”

He’s All That is now available on Netflix.